AUBURN – Maurice “Moe” R. Fournier, 87, of Fourth St., Auburn died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lewiston, on April 25, 1932, the son of the late Louis and Angelina (Ouellette) Fournier. He was educated in local schools and graduated from St. Dom’s. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

Maurice was an electrician for many years, running his own business then for the city of Auburn. Before that he worked in local shoe shops. He married his true love the former Barbara Jackson on June 25, 1955. at St. Joseph’s Church in Lewiston. Together they raised their two daughters and were happily married for almost 65 years. After retirement they enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises together.

Maurice loved life and was known for being a jokester. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed having breakfast with his friends every morning, and daily lunch dates with friends; he loved eating. He was a ball of energy; a spitfire. He also enjoyed his work at the Colisee driving the Zamboni and working the concessions. He was also a huge fan of the Lewiston Maniacs and the Boston Red Sox. He loved playing cribbage every Thursday in the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League.

He was a former member of St. Patrick’s Church, and recently the Prince of Peace Parish. He was a member of the Franco American Veteran’s Association and the Lewiston Seniors.

He leaves his wife Barbara Fournier of Auburn; his daughter Julie Chasse and her husband Dean of Windham, a son-in-law Scott Russell; his six grandchildren, Sandra Marshall, Ryan Stockburger, Shonah Russell, Owen Chasse, Leah Chasse, and Carly Chasse; his two great grandchildren Liam and Alexis; his niece Diane Lacroix-Ball and his nephews Michael and Paul Lacroix. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tina Russell, and siblings Gloria Lacroix, Roger Fournier, and Lorraine Ligthart.

Visitation at Fortin Lewiston, Wednesday Feb. 19 from 3-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul (Lower Chapel). Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care & direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston.

