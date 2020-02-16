GREENE – Michael Anthony King, 80, of Greene passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2020 at home. He was born in Mechanic Falls, on Sept. 1, 1939, the son of Edward and Grace (Hartford) King and was educated in Lewiston schools. In his early 20s, he was employed as a press operator at Geiger Brothers. In later years, he worked at Lewiston Shoe Machinery building industrial sewing machines. For a time, Mike also owned and operated King’s Sewing Machine Repair.

In 1972, Mike became involved with harness racing, which became his fondest hobby. He was a member of the United States Trotting Association and the Maine Harness Horsemen’s Association. He owned, trained and drove his own horses for many years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 618. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dancing, telling a good joke, and spending time at Fryeburg Fair socializing with friends. His favorite saying was “You only pass this way once!”

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jacqueline (Aube); daughter Patricia Theberge and husband Peter; granddaughter Jennifer (Bubier) Curran and husband Andrew, granddaughter Melissa Bubier and husband Calvin Dixon, step-grandchildren Amanda McAlister (Theberge) and husband Timothy; Tanner Theberge; great grandchildren Cain and Connor Dixon, Quinn and Grace Curran, and Jeffrey McAlister; sisters Judith Bean, Marianna Spugnardi, Grace “Betty” Vachon and husband Don, one brother, Richard “Johnny” King, sisters-in-law Joyce King, Pauline King, and Constance DeBlois; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and 10 siblings.

Mike and family are forever grateful for the kindness and care of Daniel Rausch, MD and staff, and the hospice team at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

At Mike’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date with a spring burial at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls.

Messages of condolence may be sent to lynchbrothers.com.

Donations may be

made in memory of

Michael A. King to:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

