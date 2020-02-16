Not a week goes by when I don’t receive an email announcing some kind of fundraiser at a ski area.

Most are races, with an occasional endurance-type event, where skiers gather pledges for each run and see how many runs they total up in day. A week ago, I got an email from Sunday River touting a new competition, which not only sounded interesting, but worthy as well.

“Master of the Mountain” is for advanced skiers who are capable of skiing every run on the mountain. It’s a timed event covering eight runs, one on each of the eight peaks, but it’s not for speed. There will be a target time for each run, and the skier whose run is closest to that time will win. It reminds me of the old ”60 second slalom,” where the one closest to 60 seconds would win. Skiers will have four hours to complete the course. making for a fun day. It’s important to note that it’s the time closest to the assigned time “without going under.”

In other words, don’t go too fast.

I talked with Jim Largess and Leslie Jones, who are directing the event. I learned the theme is “you can do it and do good.” The event will raise money for River Fund Maine, a new organization with lofty goals of helping youth in the towns of SAD 44 (Andover, Bethel, Newry, Greenwood and Woodstock) reach their potential. Once fully funded, the River Fund will be awarding scholarships to students in these towns while also providing them with experience through workshops, internships and other programs. For a detailed look at the organization, check their website, www.riverfundmaine.org, and you’ll know where the money will go.

Skiers will be divided by age and ability. The Elite Division will ski the most challenging trails — Shock Wave, White Heat, Agony, Top Gun, Giant Slalom Course on Race Arena, Oz, iCarumba and Kansas to Peak Lodge. The Advanced Division will ski single black and blue trails — Obsession, Right Stuff, Sunday Punch, Ecstasy to Southpaw, Giant Slalom Course on Race Arena, Blind Ambition, Rogue Angel and Kansas to Peak Lodge. The divisions are for 16 and over and 15 and under.

Unlike most competitions, this one rewards skill and precision rather than speed. The goal is to come as close as possible to the ideal time for each run, which will be determined by having three skiers ski each run and averaging the times. The penalty for going faster than the ideal time is greater than being slower. Of course, the run on the GS course will be timed for speed — the only run where the fastest time will win.

The event will get underway Friday, March 13, with an early check–in and party. Saturday morning registration will take place at Barker Lodge from 6:30–8:30 a.m. Following a pre-event meeting at 8:45, the Challenge will start at 9 a.m. out of Barker Lodge. Cost per entrant is a tax deductible $75 and each entrant is required to raise $250. Ages 15 and under must raise $150. While there will be only one winner crowned Master of the Mountain in each division, Elite and Advanced, there will be prizes for exceeding the amount raised and the top fundraiser will receive a 2020-21 season pass to Sunday River.

Starting at Barker, skiers will have four hours to complete the challenge, finishing at Peak Lodge at 1 p.m., with awards there at 1:30. An Apres Party will be held from 3–6 p.m. at the Foggy Goggle.

While I might choose different runs, it sounds like my typical ski day at Sunday River. I like to get out early when the light is best and the trails are freshly groomed. I usually start at Barker, swing by North Peak and explore my way over to Jordan. Depending on conditions and timing, I take Kansas back to North Peak Lodge or take lifts there. A good final run is Dreammaker to South Ridge for lunch at the Foggy Goggle. Thanks to high–speed lifts, I can get all the skiing I need before a late lunch. Master of the Mountain is an event you can practice for and there won’t be any time standing around waiting for your turn at the top of a race course. Simply take the trail names listed here, mark them on a trail map and plan your day. I will admit, I am no longer interested in the Elite group, preferring to make round turns on Lower Sunday Punch to skiing the bumps on Agony. Get started raising money, along with skiing the trails to gauge your time to make sure you can complete the runs under four hours. I haven’t decided yet whether I will actually compete, but I do expect to be there.

Now that vacation week is here, the Ski Maine Association has listed a bunch of special events for the week ahead. I’m sure you can find a list for your ski area. The Ski Maine release also mentioned a photo contest, with prizes for the best photos taken at a Maine ski area. Not understanding how it would work, I asked Greg Sweetser and learned that it was aimed at social media. Tag your photo with #skimainep2p and post it on Facebook and your photo will be entered. Now that everyone has a camera in their phone, anyone can enter. I have to admit that I have never taken a picture with my phone. I have gone digital, but it’s with an SLR. Don’t look for any of my pictures on Facebook or any other social media.

See you on the slopes.

