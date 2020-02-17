AUBURN — Food Art for Parents of Picky Eaters will be offered for the first three Monday nights in March at the Auburn Public Library.

Is your child a picky eater? Learn how you can make your children’s food fun. The Food Art program will take place at 6 p.m. Mondays, March 2, 9 and 16. Preregistration is required and can be completed by calling the Auburn Public Library at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.

Each session, a half-hour of the hit show “Unwrapped” will be shown. “Unwrapped” uncovers behind-the-scenes details on classic American food, from peanut butter and chocolate syrup to french fries and bubble gum. Join host Marc Summers as he explores the test kitchens and the secrets behind lunch box treats, soda pop and movie candy.

After a 30-minute episode, participants will be shown how to make an oatmeal owl, teddy bear toast and a kite sandwich.

