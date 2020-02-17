AUBURN — Auburn Adult and Community Education has announced upcoming courses.

Become A Hospice Volunteer: Learn about the history of hospice, grief and loss, medical aspects, communication, spirituality, and how to help those facing end-of-life issues. Thursday, March. 5.

Calling All Crafters — Beacon Hospice: Attend the training session, then join the Beacon Hospice crafting club and make a difference in people’s lives. We’re looking for knitters, quilters, paper crafters and more. Wednesday, March 4.

Maine Driving Dynamics: The five-hour course will include discussion of collision avoidance techniques, safety issues, driver habits and attitudes and the basic elements that constantly challenge drivers on Maine’s highways. Those completing the course will receive a certificate and a three-point credit on their driving record. Tuesday and Thursday, March 31 and April 2.

Reiki Share: This is not a class, and you must be reiki 1 or higher certified. This allows reiki certified students to share and practice their reiki with others in the reiki communities in the area. Thursday, March 5.

Ballroom Dancing — Beginning: Learn basic steps for several popular dances. Partners required. Wednesday, March 25.

Ballroom Review: Review, learn additional dance steps and introduce a new dance as time permits. Partners required. Wednesday, March 25.

Essential Oils and CBD 101 (Make-and-take class): Make a couple, along with the recipes to make more. Wednesday, March 18.

Watercolor Workshop: Building on the beginners course, explore new and old techniques. Each class will tackle specific problems in rendering skies, water, rocks and figures. Monday, March 23.

For more information and to register, go to www.auburn.maineadulted.org.

