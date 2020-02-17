DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was wondering if anyone happened to find a black vinyl couch cushion along South Main Street in Auburn near Rolly’s Diner on Friday, Jan. 31. The couch was on its way to the Auburn PAL Center when the cushion escaped. If found, please call me at 344-0007.

— Rollie, Auburn

ANSWER: I apologize for not getting this message in sooner, Rollie! Your message got buried for some reason, but hopefully this errant cushion will turn up!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to know if there is a person or business that buys and appraises belt buckles. Being such a wonderful source of information, I am intrigued by what I read here every day.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: If these belt buckles are made of sterling silver, gold, or another precious medal and perhaps have the addition of gem stones such as turquoise, I would think Daniel Buck at 501 Lisbon St. in Lisbon Falls would want to have a look at your collection. His number is 407-1444 and he’s open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If these are not made from a precious metal, but are vintage, a consignor that sells vintage and antique clothing, jewelry and accessories may be interested. Try Orphan Annie’s at 96 Court St. in Auburn. The number is 782-0638 and they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m wondering if any school or organization is offering the sale of Flagship Cinemas Movie Money Bonanza booklets as a fundraiser. My grandson and I enjoy some of the same movies and I have been lucky enough to find the booklets in the past. If your school or organization is selling them, please write to Sun Spots or call me at 946-7063 and leave a message with the information I need to purchase some.

— Linda, no town

ANSWER: Calling everyone in Sun Spots Land! Let’s help this faithful reader get her Bonanza booklet. Please write in ASAP if you can help her out.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: How come the late show takes 10 minutes of commercial breaks every night between 12:20 and 12:30 a.m.? They come back on for 5 minutes then there are more commercials during the show.

And whatever happened to Amber Lancaster and Manuela Arbelaez on “The Price is Right”? It’s been since Thanksgiving time that they haven’t been on. I didn’t notice, but my wife watches every day.

— No name, Peru

ANSWER: Those commercial breaks happen just because, as far as I know. There is speculation that hosts and their guests are using the time to go over notes, make changes, and ensure that the dialog is appropriate for the viewing audience. If anyone has a better answer than me, please feel free to chime in!

As far as the lovely ladies on “The Price is Right” go, Amber and Manuela have had babies recently. Amber had some complications, but she is recovering and her baby boy is doing fine.

