AUGUSTA — Making its first quarterfinal appearance since 1999, the Mt. Abram boys basketball team refused to go home quietly.

The No. 6 Roadrunners gave third-seeded Boothbay all it could handle Monday afternoon, kicking off the Class C South quarterfinals with a thrilling 59-54 Boothbay win at the Augusta Civic Center. Mt. Abram closed to within a point in the final minute, before the Seahawks closed out their advancement to the next round.

Boothbay (15-4) will play either No. 2 Waynflete or No. 10 Traip in the semifinals Thursday.

Hunter Crocker led the Seahawks with 20 points, while Ben Pearce added 18 in the win.

Hunter Warren led Mt. Abram (13-7) with 19, while Keynon Pillsbury finished with 10.

