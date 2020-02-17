Mexico Class of 1960 to have luncheon
RUMFORD — The next luncheon for the Mexico High School Class of 1960 will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Gatch’s Restaurant, 137 Rumford Ave. Spouses and guests are welcome. For more information, call Jeanne at 207-364-8841.
