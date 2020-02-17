SOUTH PARIS — The Oxford Hills Honey Bee Club will hold a beginner beekeeping school starting Saturday, Feb. 29, in cooperation with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Oxford County.

Classes will be held at the Oxford Cooperative Extension office, 9 Olson Road. Seven weekly classes are scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays with an EAS Master Beekeeper as instructor.

Subjects will include acquiring honeybees, setting up hives, disease prevention, harvesting honey and hive management for each season. Students will have the support of club members as they gain hands-on experience with their honeybees. Throughout the summer club members will hold open hive meetings to demonstrate the application of the information that was presented in class.

The cost is $50 a person ($70 for a couple sharing a book), which includes the classes, handouts and one year membership in the Oxford Hills Honey Bee Club. To reserve a space in the class, contact Carol Cottrill, 207-693-9226 or [email protected].

« Previous

Next »