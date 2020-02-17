RUMFORD — Eight premier comedians will volunteer their time at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at 49 Franklin for a Comedy for a Cause Fundraiser to aid fire victims who lost everything in a fire that destroyed three buildings in town earlier this month. There will also be pre-show entertainment by Ralph Arsenault, solo acoustic, and several Legislative Sentiments presented to local heroes by Maine State Sen. Lisa Keim.

Maine comedian and founder of Maine Event Comedy Mark Turcotte contacted Scot Grassette of 49 Franklin and asked if there was anything they could do together to help those who were affected by the tragic blaze. Comics from all over the state volunteered to help.

Much in the spirit of “Comic Relief,” the comics have agreed to donate their time and Grassette offered to do the event with no cut at the door so that all the money taken in for tickets will help get people get back on track. The money will go through the Aubuchon Foundation and be distributed equally.

The show will be hosted by Turcotte and features Dennis Fogg, Johnny Ater, Joe Flynn, Julie Poulin, Danny Bullis, Greg Boggis and Ian MacDonald.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with (cash only) pub food and cash bar available, with solo music provided by Arsenault at 6:30 p.m. and several special presentations to local heroes by Keim at 7:30 p.m. The Comedy for a Cause show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 available online at www.49frankln.com and at All That Jazz and Bartash’s in downtown Rumford.

« Previous

filed under: