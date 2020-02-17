PERU — A family’s dog died in a Sunday evening fire that razed a Greenwoods Road farmhouse.
Louanne Thibodeau wrote in a Facebook post that their house burned down Sunday and claimed the life of their 12-year-old dog, Ray Ray.
No other injuries were reported.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
OHCHS second quarter honor roll announced
-
Connections
Mt. Blue High School honor roll announced
-
Connections
Well done news
-
Connections
YWCA launches federal census lab and outreach efforts
-
Connections
Auburn woman sings national anthem