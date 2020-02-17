PERU — A family’s dog died in a Sunday evening fire that razed a Greenwoods Road farmhouse.

Louanne Thibodeau wrote in a Facebook post that their house burned down Sunday and claimed the life of their 12-year-old dog, Ray Ray.

No other injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

 

