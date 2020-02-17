PERU — Thanks to a number of things going right, firefighters Sunday were able to limit the fire damage to an 1820 farmhouse, according to Peru Fire Chief Bill Hussey.

“It was a fantastic save last night,” said the chief Monday, although lost in the fire due to smoke inhalation was a 12-year-old dog, Ray Ray.

Hussey said homeowners Mike and Louanne Thibodeau were not at home when a passing motorist saw smoke coming out of a second story window at the 333 Greenwoods Road residence and called 911 at 5:27 p.m.

At the time of the call, Hussey and other firefighters were still at a 1:47 p.m. crash 2.3 miles away at 1210 Auburn Road, where a vehicle struck and broke a pole. Power lines, and a phone and cable lines, fell across the road, from one pole to another.

Hussey, who was stuck on the Canton side of the lines, could not get through to the fire call.

But other Peru firefighters at the accident made it to the fire scene within five minutes. Normal response would be from the Peru Fire Department on Main Street, which is six miles away.

Central Maine Power had already cut the power to the area due to the accident scene.

“Two guys went in. It was in the kitchen area, near the refrigerator,” said Hussey.

“The crew came in and did a great job knocking it down. It burned the wall and went into the bedroom above it, and they had to tear that out. At one point, there was fire coming out of a bedroom window upstairs.”

Hussey said the kitchen is located in an el, not in the main house, but connected to an opening going into the dining room. The fire was on the west wall, away from the living area.

He noted that Mike had made a lot of interior improvements, including the use of a lot of sheet rock near the fire area of the kitchen, which really helped in limiting the fire.

“The door to the upstairs was closed, so only the smoke went up, until the guys went up and knocked it down. So it really saved a lot upstairs,” said Hussey. “Most of the damage was restricted to the kitchen and bedroom upstairs. The rest of the house did have smoke damage.”

He said the Fire Marshal will be at the scene Tuesday to try to determine exactly what happened. “It could be electrical. It could be the refrigerator. But it was not the wood stove.”

Responding were more than 30 firefighters from Peru, Dixfield, Mexico and Rumford. Med-Care Ambulance also responded.

Hussey said they only used about 3,000 gallons of water. Doing much of the work was the Peru truck from the Worthley Pond station, as well as a tanker truck from the accident scene that went directly to the fire.

“Dan Carrier was in charge. I was very proud of the guys. They did a great job,” said Hussey.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Hussey remained at the vehicle accident scene until 9 p.m.

[email protected]

