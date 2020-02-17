FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District will host a basic on-site wastewater system installation course March 4 for contractors, code enforcement officers, licensed plumbing inspectors and site evaluators.

It will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chesterville Town Office. Topics will include design, permitting, construction and inspection processes in the Maine Subsurface Wastewater Disposal rules, CMR 241, as well as the use of erosion control devices and the Dig Safe process.

Attendees who submit HHE-200 forms for two successfully completed system installations will be granted a certification number. The details of the voluntary Certification Program for System Installers will be covered.

Six and a half training contact hours will be awarded and will apply toward recertification for licensed plumbing inspectors and code enforcement officers, as well as Maine Department of Human Services and Department of Environmental Protection Voluntary Certification Programs for septic system installers and contractors.

The cost is $95, including a home-cooked lunch for those registered by Feb. 19. After that, the lunch will be an additional $10, or $11 at the door.

For registration information go to either www.franklincswcd.org, or https://www.facebook.com/FCSWCD/info. For questions, call 778-4279.

