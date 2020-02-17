Ingredients:
6 ounces white chocolate chopped
1 1/2 cups unsalted butter chopped
2 2/3 cups caster sugar (superfine)
1 1/2 cups milk
2 cups all purpose flour
2/3 cup self-rising flour
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 eggs (room temp)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Combine white chocolate, butter, sugar and milk in a large saucepan; stir over low heat until smooth. Pour mixture into a large bowl; cool for 15 minutes.
Whisk in sifted flours, extract and eggs. Pour mixture into greased and floured pan; bake for 1 1/2 hours or until toothpick comes out clean.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
French sing-along planned at USM LAC
-
Business
Maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky moving to 24/7 production in Lewiston, adding 46 jobs
-
Encore
Maine Event Comedy presents Matt Barry at Craft Brew Underground
-
Boys' Basketball
D South boys quarterfinal: Lakers survive Vikings’ upset bid
-
Encore
Maine Event Comedy presents Dawn Hartill at Bear Bones Beer