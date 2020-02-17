100 Years Ago: 1920

An audience of Auburn people, gathered in the Webster school Monday evening, heard a series of talks on their home town, designed not only to instill appreciation of the city in which they live, but to inspire every citizen with a strong desire to make it even better—more desirable from every point of view. It was a meeting of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, but was open to the public as well, Rev. C.B. Cummings introduced the speakers, but he recounted a few of the sources of Auburn’s pride not as much because the facts he presented were new to his audience, he said, but because at times “It Is a pleasure remember the things we sometimes forget.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

“Romeo and Juliet’ was the theme of the annual Valentine Dance held Saturday evening at Webster Junior High School. Miss Diana Collins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Collins of 157 Gamage Ave., Auburn, was chosen queen of the dance and Jeffrey Young, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Young of 6 Summit St., Auburn, was chosen as king. The queen was crowned by Miss Susan Bellmore, the 1969 queen.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Employees of the Oxford Hills business community recently gathered to organize plans for Walk America, a fund-raiser to benefit the March of Dimes. This year’s theme, “Walk for Someone You Love,” features a 10K (6.2 mile) walk, which will begin and end at Key Bank on Main Street in Norway in which is designed for participants of all ages, will held April 30. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the national fund-raiser.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: