Tuesday’s storm could get messy for parts of Maine. Snow is to start falling late morning, according to WGME forecasts.

Interior parts of Maine such as Androscoggin County can get as much as 3 to 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Farmington can expect as much as 6 inches according to NWS forecasts.

In southern and coastal Maine, the temperatures are expected to rise and turn the snow to rain after 1 to 3 inches fall.

The NWS forecasts the bulk of the snow to fall by the evening commute. The storm should be over by Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

