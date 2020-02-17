The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free workshops, “Essentials of College Planning” for adults 19 and over at the following times and locations:

• Wilton Career Center, 865 US Route 2E, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26.

• Lewiston-UMA, 51 Westminster St., 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.

The Essentials of College Planning is an interactive workshop that outlines the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning and study skills. The workshop lasts between two and three hours. Preregistration is required.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or go to: http://meoc.maine.edu.

« Previous

Next »