Androscoggin County

• Mathew St. Hilaire, 33, of Sabattus, on charges of violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 10:25 p.m. Sunday at 23 Dumas St. in Lisbon Falls.

• Sheba Mullings, 27, of Lisbon, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:19 a.m. Monday at Pinkham Brook Road in Durham.

• David Strout, 30, of Sabattus, on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening, 3:50 p.m. Monday on Marsh Road in Sabattus.

• Joshua Kimball, 21, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 4:50 p.m. Monday on Main Street in Poland.

Auburn

• Sheldon Landry, 21, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 6:03 a.m. Monday on University Street.

• Leea Murphy, 31, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for probation revocation, 3:20 p.m. Monday on Turner Street.

Lewiston

• Patrick Alexander, 41, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault, aggravated domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 10:02 p.m. Sunday at 14 Union St.

• Matthew Inman, 31, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 5 p.m. Monday on Shawmut Street.

« Previous

filed under: