WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold a free pancake supper, including sausages, fruit, juice, coffee and tea, at 6 p.m. on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 25 .

For the sixth year, the church will take to the streets to offer “Ashes-to-Go” in two locations. On Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Rev. Suzanne Cole, St. Luke’s rector, will be in downtown Wilton from 9-10 a.m., and in downtown Farmington from noon to 1 p.m.

“Ashes to Go” will be available to anyone who wishes the imposition of ashes and a blessing. Cole will pray with anyone who stops by.

What started in Chicago in 2007 has spread across the country among Episcopal clergy to include cities and towns around Maine with the goal of meeting and serving people where they are.

In addition, St. Luke’s will hold an Ash Wednesday Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26. All are welcome.

St. Luke’s is at 59 High St. at the corner of School Street. For more information, call the church office at 207-645-2639 or go to www.stlukeswilton.org.