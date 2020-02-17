NEW SHARON — At approximately noon on Monday, Sheriff Scott Nichols responded to a report of a multiple vehicle accident on the Mercer Road, next to Pitcher Perfect Tire.

According to Nichols, Mike Sawyer, 50, of New Sharon was operating a 2007 Jeep Wrangler and was stopped in traffic facing eastbound waiting to turn left into Pitcher. At the same time, a 2010 Ford UT driven by Richard Dickinson, 82, of Smithfield drove to the right of the stopped Jeep to go around via the breakdown lane.

Following the Dickinson vehicle was a 2006 VW Jetta driven by Alice Canwell, 18, of Chelsea, according to Nichols.

Canwell did not see the stopped Jeep, striking the rear of it and sending it forward into the Ford UT that was passing on its right.

Northstar rescue was at the scene, but all parties refused to be transported.

New Sharon Fire/rescue personnel assisted at the scene, as did Deputy David Davol.

The Jeep and the Jetta were disabled as a result of the accident.

« Previous

filed under: