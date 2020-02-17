LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine has announced the opening of a public 2020 U.S. Census Lab beginning Monday, Feb. 17. It’s funded by a grant from The Bingham Program.

The lab will be accessible during YWCA’s business hours so residents can safely, privately and confidently fill out their 2020 Census.

The lab will be staffed daily with members of the community, many of whom can also answer questions in other languages. The YWCA will also host three census outreach events Feb. 27, March 26 and April 23. The events will be open to the public and allow community members to ask questions before they fill out the census form online, or to learn more about its importance. There will be food and prizes for those who attend, and children are always welcome. Interpreters will be available by request.

The census determines political representation and the allocation of more than $675 billion in state and federal funding to communities yearly.

Marginalized communities have been disproportionately undercounted in the U.S. Census. These “hard-to-count” groups have historically included communities of color, young children of color, immigrant communities, persons experiencing homelessness, formerly incarcerated individuals, those living below the poverty line, and many other marginalized communities and identities. In all of its work, YWCA Central Maine centers women, children and families from the same hard-to-count communities and fights for their visibility and due resources.

Visitors to the YWCA will see several raffle opportunities until May, including a “We all Count” campaign in which individuals pledge to be counted in the 2020 census.

“We All Count” Cards will be available to fill out at the YWCA from Feb. 17 to April 3, and a gift card winner will be drawn by raffle each week from those who take the pledge. Those wishing can also pledge to count online via a link on the YWCA website at www.ywcamaine.org

