The Woodbury Campus Center on the Portland Campus of USM will be replete with the tastes, smells and sounds of the 25th annual WMPG Fat Tuesday Celebration from 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. WMPG will be broadcasting Cajun, Zydeco and New Orleans music all day to celebrate Mardi Gras.

As always, the highlight of the day will be the WMPG Cajun Cookin’ Challenge from 12-2 p.m. Local restaurants participate, serving samples of their delectable Cajun-inspired offerings prepared specially for this competitive event. The appreciative attendees vote for their favorite entries and the winning restaurant receives a trophy to display at their establishment. This year’s confirmed participants are Lenny’s Pub of Westbrook (2018/2019 Cajun Cookin’ Champs); USM Dining/Sodexo (2017 Cajun Cookin’ Champs); Bayside Bowl (2012/2014 Cajun Cookin’ Champs); Po Boys and Pickles; Bayside American Café (2015 Cajun Cookin’ Champs); Ruski’s (new this year); and Gritty McDuff’s – with more expected.

WMPG is a volunteer-powered non-profit community radio station broadcasting 24 hours per day from the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine. WMPG broadcasts an eclectic schedule of programming, which includes music of many genres, local public affairs, and news, all free from corporate influence. WMPG also hosts a podcasting service with wide-ranging content developed by local individuals and organizations. Local listeners, businesses and organizations provide a large portion of the funding for WMPG. More information, plus details on how to get involved in volunteering and making radio and podcasts, online at WMPG.org.

