RUMFORD — It’s high time for a Celtic Cabaret in Rumford. HighTime, an accomplished trio from the heart of Connemara on the west coast of Ireland, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb, 28, at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater. The last time the trio performed at 49 Franklin they received two standing ovations.

Combining Irish music with an intriguing blend of modern folk influences, they produce a rich and unique sound and an electric energy onstage. This, coupled with intricate three-part vocal harmonies and displays of exceptional rhythmic step dance, have left audiences worldwide awestruck by their performances. Featuring a distinctive line up of Celtic harp, flute, guitar, bodhrán, whistles and vocals, HighTime make a youthful and energetic statement. The past two years have seen them travel extensively, performing in concert tours across the globe. The band has continued to make waves on the music scene to date and they developed a loyal following.

HighTime play with a breath-taking passion and zeal that is both effortless and drivingly soulful. Neighbours, Ciarán and Séamus, alongside their great friend, Michael, have a unique and dynamic musical connection through many years of performing individually and together. Their camaraderie is apparent in their performances and permeates every venue, resulting in genuine and mutual elation in HighTime and their audiences. There is no doubt that HighTime’s vibrant music and energy-fueled live performances will leave you enthralled, refreshed and with a piece of Ireland in your hearts.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for seating. Specially priced advance tickets are $15 and are available downtown Rumford at All That Jazz and Bartash’s and online at www.49franklin.com. Tickets are $20 day of show.

