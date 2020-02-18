Cherie Givens, 48, Livermore, terrorizing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Jan. 29, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Ashley S. Morales, 33, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on Dec. 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Karrah K. Knight, 33, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 14, found guilty, fined $250.

Nickolas Munsey, 21, Lisbon Falls, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Nov. 24, 2018, dismissed.

Joseph A. Morey, 31, Lisbon Falls, criminal mischief and theft of services on Dec. 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, unconditional discharge, second charge dismissed.

Jessica L. Arbogast, 35, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts violating condition of release on Dec. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced four years with all but five months suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,000, second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Johnny Garcia, 33, Brockton, Mass., two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Jan. 5, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Feb. 5, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Jan. 15, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Feb. 5, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced five years with all but 18 months suspended, probation three years, fifth charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced five years with all but 18 months suspended, probation three years.

Rebecca S. Bombaro, 39, Lewiston, unlawful possession of cocaine base and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Feb. 5, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced nine months.

Shirlie M. McKissick, 47, South Paris, operating after registration suspended on Jan. 6, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher J. Kimball, 40, Poland, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 8, 2018, filed.

Warren Mongo, 46, Auburn, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, driving to endanger, operating vehicle without license, failure to stop for officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and violating condition of release on Feb. 7, first charge fined $1,000, sentenced eight months, third charge fined $200 with all suspended, fourth charge sentenced 30 days, fifth charge sentenced 30 days, sixth charge dismissed.

Michael Petrakovich, 32, Carmel, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 18, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric Campbell, 34, Norway, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and aggravated driving to endanger on Feb. 5, first charge found guilty, sentenced two years six months with all but 60 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $5,000, second charge dismissed.

Michelle E. Libby, 23, Wales, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Feb. 7, first charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, second charge found guilty, sentenced two days.

Gary Bucklin, 33, Oxford, operating after habitual offender revocation, three priors, violating condition of release and operating vehicle without license on Dec. 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced seven days, third charge dismissed.

Daniel Chamberland, 30, Warren, trafficking in prison contraband and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days, restitution $866.80, second charge dismissed.

Buddy J. Grant, 25, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 12, found guilty, fined $250.

Jessica L. Arbogast, 35, Skowhegan, falsifying physical evidence and violating condition of release on Jan. 16, charges dismissed.

Adriana M. Gonzalez, 24, Brunswick, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Dec. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Neal Frost, 41, Lewiston, criminal mischief on Dec. 29, 2018, found guilty, restitution $410, unconditional discharge.

Kristopher J. Berry, 23, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Feb. 11, found guilty, fined $300.

Dolor R. Smith III, 23, New Gloucester, two counts violating condition of release on Feb. 11, charges dismissed.

Tina M. Cressey, 35, Lewiston, two counts operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on Feb. 8, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 30 days.

Jennifer A. Shaker, 30, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfers, priors, on Feb. 14, found guilty, sentenced 180 days, restitution $16.67.

Adam J. Judkins, 32, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of crime and violating condition of release on Feb. 12, first charge dismissed, second charged sentenced 270 days, probation revoked, third charge found guilty, sentenced 51 days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced 51 days.

Adam J. Judkins, 32, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Jan. 30, dismissed.

Sean Young, 51, Lisbon, domestic violence assault, priors, and domestic violence terrorizing, priors, on Feb. 13, charges dismissed.

Mohamed Adan, 30, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Jan. 15, found guilty, fined $100.

Christopher Gousse, 40, Lewiston, fishing without valid license on Jan. 19, filed.

Scott G. Young, 46, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 4, dismissed.

Mohamed Omar, 33, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Feb. 13, filed.

Malyun Abdikadir, 18, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license, filed.

Tamara M. Highley, 44, Greene, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 27, 2018, filed.

Tracy L. Richards, 49, Limington, assault and violating condition of release on Feb. 9, first charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced seven days, second charge found guilty, sentenced seven days.

Arodal Anderson, 44, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Feb. 9, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Irl K. Lubahn, 31, Auburn, operating vehicle without license on Jan. 13, found guilty, fined $100.

Alycia Sanchez, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 11, found guilty, fined $300, restitution $250.

Paul M. Inman, 37, Norway, failure to stop, remain, provide information on Jan. 4, found guilty, fined $200.

Michael F. Vellaro, 26, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening, violating condition of release and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Feb. 3, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge, third charge found guilty, fined $300.

Dorothy D. Foote, 60, Edgecomb, perjury, false swearing and violating condition of release on Jan. 28, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $1,000.

Amber M. Conrad, 32, Topsham, violating condition of release and indecent conduct on Feb. 22, first charge found guilty, sentenced 18 days, second charge dismissed.

Robert Arundel, 37, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, disorderly conduct, fighting, and assault on Feb. 16, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $300.

Joshua Mailloux, 25, Turner, operating under the influence on Feb. 23, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced five days, license suspended 150 days.

Aaron Crenshaw, 25, Lewiston, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury on Feb. 22, found guilty, fined $750.

Melissa Brimage, 43, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Feb. 23, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Angela Fortin, 40, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Feb. 5, dismissed.

Clarissa L. Tobey, 28, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Feb. 25, dismissed.

Kevin Noll, 35, Livermore Falls, criminal mischief, assault and disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place on Feb. 26, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $300.

Michelle E. Libby, 23, Wales, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 2, found guilty, fined $750.

Anthony Michaud, 27, Monmouth, attaching false plates on Jan. 12, found guilty, fined $100.

Casey D. Dion, 18, Sabattus, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on Feb. 2, dismissed.

Cassaundra Buhelt, 27, Leeds, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 26, found guilty, fined $100.

Scott G. Young, 46, Livermore, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Feb. 26, first charge found guilty, sentenced 18 months with all but 82 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $18.17, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Edward B. Marr II, 29, Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, Feb. 11, found guilty, fined $500.

Clarissa L. Tobey, 28, Lewiston, violating condition of release on March 1, found guilty, sentenced 21 days.

Cornelius Howard, 30, Lewiston, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on March 1, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days with all but 108 days suspended, probation one year.

Samuel M. Warner, 30, Auburn, threatening display of weapon and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 3, first charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Brandon M. Christian, 31, Lewiston, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, priors, Feb. 11, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Shawn Cote, 34, failure to comply with sex offender registration act, third offense, Feb. 1, found guilty, sentenced 18 months.

Joseph Dehetre, 36, Mechanic Falls, criminal trespass and violating condition of release on Feb. 10, first charge sentenced three days, second charge sentenced three days.

Steven Michaud, 26, Turner, assault and criminal mischief on Feb. 1, first charge found guilty, fined $300, restitution $26.75, second charge dismissed.

Troy E. Michaud, 47, Fayette, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 12, found guilty, fined $100.

Stephen E. Brzezowski, 34, Bath, operating under the influence, prior, and driving to endanger on March 1, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Lynda L. Gauthier, 51, Greene, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 3, found guilty, fined $100.

Marc Gattullo, 30, Brewster, N.Y., illegal possession of a firearm on March 6, found guilty.

Felicia Lathrop, 32, Lisbon Falls, violating protection from abuse order on March 6, probation revocation, sentenced 142 days, probation revoked.

Jessica L. Hart, 30, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on March 2, found guilty, sentenced two days.

Christopher J. Cureton, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Dec. 10, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days, restitution $21.98, second charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Daniel Jarmuzek, 49, Lisbon Falls, violating protection from abuse order on March 10, found guilty, sentenced 120 days with all suspended, probation one year.

India L. York, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 9, found guilty, fined $100.

Dolor R. Smith III, 23, New Gloucester, two counts violating condition of release on Feb. 23, first charge found guilty, sentenced nine months, second charge dismissed.

Elena O’Brien, 46, Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 12, found guilty, fined $600.

Rachel L. Bolduc, 43, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and operating after registration suspended on Jan. 6, first charge found guilty, fined $600, second charge dismissed.

Brian A. Leblanc, 68, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Feb. 20, found guilty, fined $50.

Gary Bucklin, 33, Oxford, operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on March 12, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000 sentenced three years, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Deondre J. Johnson, 27, Auburn, violating condition of release on March 12, found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Katherine A. Freve, 26, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence criminal threatening on March 12, dismissed.

Dorian J. Monaghan, 19, Lewiston, attaching false plates on Feb. 2, found guilty, fined $100.

Zachary McNally, 24, East Millinocket, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 1, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 72 hours.

Earl F. Hewitt Jr., 64, Lewiston, two counts failure to comply with sex offender registry act, priors, on Feb. 6, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced nine months one day.

Joseph C. Lehmann, 55, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Jan. 25, found guilty, fined $100.

Gage D. Cote, 21, Plymouth, fishing without valid license on Jan. 14, found guilty, fined $100.

Jerry P. Smith, 52, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence, prior, operating vehicle without license, conditions, restrictions, two counts violating condition of release on March 17, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 364 days with all but 14 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended, second charge found guilty, sentenced 14 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced 15 days, fourth charge dismissed.

Katherine M. Hutchins, 40, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 23, found guilty, fined $250.

Daniel Brackett, 66, Lewiston, criminal mischief on Jan. 26, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $200.

James K. Grover, 45, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Jan. 24, found guilty, fined $100.

Shannon Levesque Jr., 37, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 30, found guilty, fined $250.

Richard L. Goulet, 47, Lewiston, drinking in public on Jan. 26, found guilty, fined $100.

Garrie Forrester, 66, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Jan. 27, found guilty, fined $250.

Heaven Dow, 25, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Jan. 21, found guilty, fined $100.

Judith Beale, 49, Oxford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 31, found guilty, fined $500.

James T. Pelham, 48, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 3, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours, restitution $105.

Crystal Prescott, 21, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 15, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $16.98.

Tyson G. Dyer, 32, Naples, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 15, found guilty, fined $100.

Brooke E. Goodhue, 21, Buxton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 15, found guilty, fined $100.

Christina Chavez, 41, Lisbon, failure to stop, remain, provide information on Jan. 25, found guilty, fined $250.

Corey Goodell, 30, Lewiston, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating after registration suspended on Jan. 18, first charge found guilty, sentenced four days, second charge found guilty fined $500, third charge dismissed.

George A. Harmon, 61, South Portland, unauthorized possession of firearm in courthouse on Feb. 1, found guilty, fined $250.

