AUBURN — Peter Crichton, Auburn’s City Manager since April 2017, announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of June.

Officials said Tuesday that Crichton’s three-year tenure has returned a sense of stability to Auburn following a period of heavy turnover in the city manager’s office.

According to a Tuesday news release, the City Council has already chosen Crichton’s successor: Assistant City Manager Phil Crowell.

“It has truly been a privilege and honor for me to serve the city of Auburn,” Crichton said. “I have been proud to work as part of this amazing team, from the talented and supportive staff, to the mayor and city councilors, to the residents and our community partners. Auburn is a unique and special small city, one of the very best in the country. I am pleased to have been a part of celebrating 150 years of Auburn’s heritage, history and honor, and the opportunity to help guide the city onto a positive path toward the next 150 years.”

Crichton, a Windham resident, grew up in Aroostook County. The news release states he “is looking forward to spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters, and to golf, travel and new professional opportunities.”

“I am truly sorry to see him go,” said Mayor Jason Levesque on Tuesday. “Peter was hired to bring stability to Auburn Hall, and he has done that and so much more. His wisdom, spirit of collaboration, fair and determined leadership, and vision for Auburn have brought civility back to local government and helped transform this community.”

Crichton has had a 35-year career in public service.

He began his career in municipal government in his hometown of Mars Hill as the town’s first economic community development director. He then spent 10 years in Lewiston, first as Public Works administrator, then as Assistant City Administrator. Prior to being hired in Auburn, Crichton managed Cumberland County for 18 years.

According to the news release, the City Council “will take action to appoint” Crowell in early March.

Crowell has served as assistant city manager since August 2018, when he retired after 25 years at the Auburn Police Department, the last 12 as chief of police.

“I have enjoyed working side-by-side with Phil during my time here, and I am deeply impressed with his outstanding leadership qualities,” said Crichton. “He is a son of Auburn and he cares deeply for this community. I have confidence that Auburn will be in excellent hands with Phil Crowell at the helm. He is a rare and gifted leader.”

Crowell is a lifelong resident of Auburn, beginning his law enforcement career in 1986 as a military police officer in the U.S. Army. He joined the Auburn Police Department as a patrol officer in 1993, working his way up to chief in 2006.

“On behalf of the City Council, I extend sincere thanks to Peter for his steady hand and leadership, which has enabled Auburn to start achieving amazing growth and prosperity, and wish him and his family an enjoyable retirement,” Levesque added. “We look forward to Phil Crowell becoming our next city manager. As a lifetime Auburn resident, Phil has dedicated more than 25 years to our great city and we all should be grateful and excited that Phil will continue to lead us toward a promising future.”

Crowell said Tuesday he’s “honored to serve this community and to be considered for this position.”

“I’ve learned a great deal working beside Peter, and while it’s hard to see him go, I know that our team will carry on his legacy and his commitment to the people of Auburn,” he said. “I’m excited to work with our residents, staff, the mayor and our dedicated councilors as we continue to move our great city forward.”

« Previous

filed under: