Norway — Damon Accounting PA has hired Dharma Damon to the firm.

Damon will be providing bookkeeping and payroll services to clients. She graduated from Telstar High School with honors in 2016 and has been working at BB Development LLC. Damon resides in Norway with her fiancee.

