A fast-moving storm will impact the Tuesday evening commute.

The snow will develop between 11 a.m. and noon Tuesday and continue through the afternoon. A change to rain is likely at the coast as warmer air moves in after sunset. But inland communities will hold onto snow longer where a change to sleet and even some freezing rain is possible.

Amounts will range from only 1-3 inches at the immediate coast to 3-6 inches inland and mountains. More than 6 inches is possible in the higher elevations in the western mountains of Maine.

Skies will clear late Tuesday night, setting the stage for a decent day Wednesday — except for the gusty winds. Gusts should exceed 30 mph.

The rest of the week and weekend is looking quiet and Maine. Initially colder temperatures will be with us Thursday and Friday and then a warm up is likely over the weekend.

filed under: