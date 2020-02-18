AUGUSTA — Marlee Sumsion scored 10 points, Kiki Huntress scored nine and No. 11 Traip Academy romped its way to an upset in the Class C South girls’ basketball quarterfinals, beating No. 3 NYA 48-27 at the Augusta Civic Center.

The Rangers’ height, with the 6-foot-1 Sumsion, 6-3 Gracie Salema and 6-1 Hannah Thorsen, overwhelmed NYA (16-4) from the opening tip. Traip (10-10) scored 25 of the first 27 points, including 23 in a row, and was in front 30-11 at halftime.

Traip outrebounded NYA 24-16 in the first half and had a 7-2 advantage in offensive rebounds. Salema finished with 12 rebounds, while Huntress and Jen McCluskey grabbed six apiece.

Katie Larson scored 10 points for NYA. Serena Mower added seven.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 45, RICHMOND 24: Elise MacNair scored 19 points, and the fifth-seeded Seagulls (15-5) allowed just seven points through the first three quarters in a Class C South quarterfinal win over No. 13 Richmond (8-12).

Old Orchard Beach went on a 23-1 run in the first half. The Seagulls led 16-3 after one quarter, 26-6 at halftime and 36-7 after three quarters.

Bry Lancaster finished with 10 points for Richmond.

BOOTHBAY 55, SACOPEE VALLEY 35: Glory Blethen and Jaelyn Crocker scored 15 points apiece, and the second-seeded Seahawks (17-2) jumped out to a 34-10 halftime lead on the way to a Class C South quarterfinal win over seventh-seeded Sacopee Valley (11-9) at the Augusta Civic Center.

Haley Abbott chipped in with 10 points.

Jalyn Stacey paced Sacopee with 12 points.

Boothbay will play Traip Academy at 2 p.m. Thursday.

WELLS 46, MARANACOOK 31: Third-seeded Wells shut out No. 7 Maranacook in both the second and fourth quarters and advanced to its first girls’ basketball regional final since 2014, beating the Black Bears 46-31 in a Class B South semifinal Tuesday at the Portland Expo.

Wells (14-6) will play No. 5 Yarmouth on Friday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena. Wells last won a regional title in 1979, in Class C.

Franny Ramsdell led Wells with 20 points. Her 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter started a game-ending 15-0 run by the Warriors.

Grace Ramsdell added 12 points, and Mallory Aromando and Grace Boucher each scored seven.

Maranacook made three 3-pointers in the first quarter to open a 14-11 lead, then rallied with the help of three more 3-pointers in the third after trailing 21-14 at halftime. The game was tied 31-31 after three quarters.

Gabrielle Green paced Maranacook (11-9) with 13 points.

YARMOUTH 50, FREEPORT 40: Maya Panozzo put her team ahead for good with a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, and fifth-seeded Yarmouth surprised top-seeded Freeport, 50-40, in a Class B South girls’ basketball semifinal Tuesday afternoon at the Portland Expo.

Yarmouth (12-8) got 16 points from Margaret McNeil and 12 apiece from Panozzo and Katelyn D’Appolonia as it advanced to meet No. 3 Wells in the regional final at 2 p.m. Friday at Cross Insurance Arena.

The first quarter featured four lead changes and four ties. Panozzo’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Clippers a 13-10 advantage.

Despite turning the ball over 11 times, Yarmouth built its lead in the second quarter, as McNeil did a little of everything, including scoring on a putback. Catriona Gould made a layup with 24 seconds left to pull Freeport (15-5) within 19-15 at the break.

When McNeil made a jumper with 3:24 left in the third quarter, the Clippers held a 28-19 advantage. But Freeport closed the quarter with 10 straight points, capped by a Gould layup off a behind-the-back pass from Smith, to hold a one-point edge heading to the fourth.

Yarmouth made the critical plays down the stretch, though, none bigger than a pair of 3s from Panozzo, as it gradually pulled away to advance to its first regional final in 15 seasons.

Freeport was paced by Mason Baker-Schlendering with 14 points and Rachel Wall with 10.

CALAIS 51, PENOBSCOT VALLEY 33: Sophie McVicar scored 16 points and Lauran Cook had 12 as the fourth-seeded Blue Devils (20-0) defeated the fifth-seeded Howlers (13-7) in a Class C North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Sage Phillips helped with 10 points. Calais led 10-0 after one quarter and was never seriously threatened by the defending regional champions.

Alexis Ireland scored 12 points for Penobscot Valley.

CENTRAL AROOSTOOK 45, FORT FAIRFIELD 41: Libby Grass scored 14 points as the sixth-seeded Panthers (16-4) upset the third-seeded Tigers (17-3) in a Class C North quarterfinal in Bangor.

Breann Bradbury chipped in with 13 points, and Maci Beals added nine.

Camryn Ala paced Fort Fairfield with nine points. Kassidy Gorneault and Amber Sherwood had eight points apiece.

DEXTER 38, NARRAGUAGUS 35: Peyton Grant made a 3-pointer at the buzzer and finished with 20 points to lift the second-seeded Tigers (15-4) over the seventh-seeded Knights (17-3) in a Class C North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Cheyenne Beem added nine points for Dexter, which will play No. 3 Central Aroostook on Friday.

Emma Redimarker and Kaci Alley each scored 11 points and Anna Strout had 10 for Narraguagus.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s games

MARANACOOK 64, LAKE REGION 40: The top-seeded Black Bears (18-2) used a combination of outside shooting and offensive rebounding to take control against the fifth-seeded Lakers (9-11) in a Class B South semifinal at the Portland Expo.

Maranacook will play for its first Class B South title Friday against No. 6 Wells at Cross Insurance Arena. Maranacook won Class B state championships playing out of Eastern Class B (now Class B North) in 2006 and 2008.

Tim Worster scored 20 points, aided by three 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second quarter. Then Casey Cormier worked inside for six points. Cash McClure suffered a bloody nose in the second quarter and had to seek medical attention in the athletic trainer’s room, but he returned and got two inside baskets later in the second as Maranacook built a 37-18 lead.

Playing the rest of the game with gauze stuffed in both nostrils, McClure finished with 19 points.

Skyler Boucher added 10 points and led a team defensive effort that held Lake Region’s 6-6 Evan Willey scoreless in the first half. Willey finished with 11 points. Isaac McDonald paced Lake Region with 14 points off the bench.

WELLS 49, CAPE ELIZABETH 36: The sixth-seeded Warriors (10-10) never trailed and pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the No. 7 Capers (8-12) at the Portland Expo and advance to their fourth straight Class B South final.

The Warriors got 16 points from Gavyn Leighton and 14 from Nate Chandler. Chandler set the tone early, as he blocked a shot on Cape’s first possession and then made the first basket of the game.

Wells led 13-8 after one quarter, then endured a four-minute scoring drought to start the second quarter. But the Warriors closed the half on a 10-2 run, highlighted by eight points from reserve Brayden Fazzina, to lead 23-13 at halftime.

Behind the shooting of Nate Mullen, the defending regional champion Capers roared back and trailed by just two, 31-29, entering the four quarter.

Wells never relinquished its lead, however, and advanced to play top-seeded Maranacook or No. 5 Lake Region in Friday’s regional final at Cross Insurance Arena.

Mullen finished with 20 points.

CENTRAL AROOSTOOK 72, STEARNS 48: Brayden Bradbury got 14 of his 22 points in the second half as the top-seeded Panthers (15-4) easily handled the ninth-seeded Minutemen (10-10) in a Class C North quarterfinal at Cross Insurance Center.

Joshua Thomas added 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Bennett Dunstan led Stearns with 13 points, while Cole Kenyon tossed in 11.

GEORGE STEVENS 67, FORT FAIRFIELD 39: Caden Mattison dropped in 25 points as the fourth-seeded Eagles (18-2) cruised past the fifth-seeded Tigers (13-7) in a Class C North quarterfinal in Bangor.

David Gadsby finished with 16 points and Milos Sujica had nine for George Stevens, which faces No. 1 Central Aroostook in the semifinals on Friday.

Fort Fairfield got 10 points from Dawson Watson and nine apiece from Kadin Barnes and Chase Griffeth.

