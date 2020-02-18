FARMINGTON — Hanna Chaney, a registered nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital, has earned the certified emergency nurse credential from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

Board certified emergency nurses have demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and commitment to excellence in patient care and are among the elite practitioners of emergency nursing.

Chaney received her associate’s degree in nursing from the Maine College for Health Professions and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southern New Hampshire University. She has worked at FMH for five years, with all based in the emergency department.

