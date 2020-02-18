Old South Church Concert Series will get a jump start on St. Patty’s Day celebrations with two bands that hale from Ireland.

The celebration kicks off on Sunday, March 1, as the traditional Irish band, HighTime returns to the Old South Church stage from Connemara, the music heart of Ireland. This trio combines Irish music and an intriguing blend of modern folk influences to produce a rich sound and exciting experience to delight listeners. Featuring an usual line-up of flute, whistles, harp, bodhran, guitar and vocals (with some Irish dancing steps guaranteed to be thrown in!), HighTime makes a youthful and energetic statement.

Equal measures of music and tradition from old Ireland coupled with bold new arrangements make for a tasty platter of music, song and dance from these three young men. From the village of Ardmore on the rugged west coast, Ciaran Bolger and Seamus O’ Flatharta have been immersed in the region’s rich and diverse musical heritage their whole lives. Joined by a friend of many years, Michael Coult, a master in his field hailing from Glossop, Manchester, England their music encapsulates the essence of their comradery which is the driving force at the heart of this enthusiastic trio.

HighTime play with a breathtaking energy and passion that is both effortless yet drivingly soulful and fun. Neighbors, Ciaran and Seamus, and great friend, Michael, have a unique and virtuoso musical connection through so many years of performing together and individually; all the while enchanting audiences worldwide with music, song and dance steeped in the well of Irish tradition. No doubt their music and energy-fueled live performances are sure to get the hands clapping and the toes tapping.

Part two of Old South Church’s St. Patty’s Day celebration continues on Monday, March 9, with Belfast, Ireland based band, Realta. This five-piece band is described by Irish Music Magazine as “A full bodied pine and whistle extravaganza”. Realta makes full use of the intricate melodies and driving rhythms that make Irish music so loved throughout the world. This award-winning band multi-instrumentalist group have traveled extensively bringing their unique take on Irish traditional music to international audiences. Realta will lead the listener on a journey of music and song, taking a lively, exciting and respectful approach through the full range of the Irish tradition from dance music interspersed with an occasional air and song. The Herald Scotland put it, “Realta carry on the Bothy Band tradition of taking tunes by the scruff of the neck and firing excitement through them like hot flames”.

While Conor Lamb and Loic Blejean pursue the melody on uilleann pipes and whistles, guitarist and vocalist Deirdre Galway explores the harmony and rhythms within the tunes. All-Ireland champions Dermot Mulholland Dermot Moynagh complete the line-up with dynamic accompaniment on double bass, bouzouki, banjo, bodhran and vocal. A performance by Realta is joyous, energetic, foot-stomping, unforgettable and surely one band you are not going to want to miss.

Doors open for both concerts at 6 p.m. with a jam session beginning at 6:15 p.m. and the concerts starting at 7 p.m. Adults $15, Students $10/$5. Refreshments will be available during jam session and intermission by donation. Ticket reservations are recommended by calling (207) 491-5919. Old South Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 235 Main St., Farmington.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: