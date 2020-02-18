President Trump does not need the Ukraine to “dig up dirt” to defeat Biden in 2020. All Biden has to do is be himself. His campaign will sink faster than Ted Kennedy’s Oldsmobile. Biden is like a skit out of “Saturday Night Live.”

I have yet to see any of the Democratic candidates show any signs of moral or ethical values that says we are a country based on Christian values.

Democrats need to wake up and grow a backbone instead of floundering around like a jellyfish out of water.

For me, I say “four more years.”

Jim Benson, Livermore Falls