100 Years Ago 1920

Mail late from up to 5 hours to eight hours today, trolley service on trunk lines crippled but local lines are open. This is a summary of Lewiston-and Auburn trying to recover to recover from the effects of the storm. Street crews in both cities were at full strength and what the storm has cost the two cities and trolley roads was not even estimated today, but it runs into the thousands.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn Democrats set Thursday, March 5, as the date for the city caucus, when they met Thursday night In the grand jury room at the county building.

25 Years Ago: 1995

After months of discussion, the 911 Committee voted Tuesday to recommend the Auburn Fire Station as the site of a planned consolidated communications center. Gathering at the Auburn police station, committee members voted only after two hours of discussion and comparisons between the Auburn station and the Lewiston fire station, the two locations considered as options. Lewiston City Clerk Gerald Berube suggested scheduling a joint council meeting to discuss the communication center proposal.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

