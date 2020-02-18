DEAR SUN SPOTS: I lost my “mother’s ring” on Feb. 8 in Auburn. It contains my five children’s birthstones. On the day I lost it, I went into Walmart, Kohl’s, Shaw’s, and the 99 Restaurant. If anyone finds it, please call 524-5192.

— Valerie, no town

ANSWER: Readers, this is a high-alert request! Valerie, please let us know when you’re precious ring is returned to you. You are smart to write to Sun Spots!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have square dance records to give away. Songs and calls are on one side and music is on the other. If you would like these, please call 783-1138 and leave a message.

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: This sounds fun! In the event you have no takers, a senior center or facility for those with learning challenges might enjoy them.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Do you know of any tap dancing classes for seniors in the Lewiston area? If it’s available, I know you’ll find it!

Also, I was referred to the Silver Sneakers Program, but the number has been disconnected. Thank you for all your great finds.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: Dance Studio of Maine at 6 School St. in Gorham (dancestudioofmaine.com, 839-6161) has adult tap dancing classes for different levels. A bit closer to home is Moving Company Dance Studio at 12 First St. #5 in Topsham. Contact them through the email form on its website at movingcompanydancestudio.com .

There’s also an adult tap class for beginners in Portland at the Adult Education Building at 14 Locust St. upstairs in Room 11 given by Lindy Maine. You can find more information and their email form for registration and questions at lindymaine.com.

Regarding your question about Silver Sneakers, you say you were “referred” to the program. My understanding is that the way you qualify for the program is through your Medicare Advantage plan if you have one. You will then receive a Silver Sneakers card in the mail that you can take to participating locations. If you have more questions, this is a website with good information: https://www.aginginplace.org/guide-to-the-silversneakers-program/

Lewiston locations include SeniorsPlus (8 Falcon Rd.); The Health Club & Spa (1977 Lisbon St.); and Mary Jane’s School of Dance (675 Main St. Marketplace); Auburn locations are Orange Circuit Fitness (550 Center St.) and Planet Fitness (730 Center St.).

This all sounds like a really fun way to keep fit. We aim to please here in Sun Spots Land, but I can’t do it without help from my friends. Please write in as soon as possible if you have information about tap dancing classes in the Lewiston-Auburn area or know of other participants in the Silver Sneakers program.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have seen an advertisement for a new documentary film, “Created Equal; Clarence Thomas in His Own Words.” From very humble beginnings, Justice Thomas is the second appointed African-American justice to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. I have looked online for screening dates in the Lewiston area, but found none. Could you find out where I might view this important film?

— Winnie, no town

ANSWER: This film is coming to the Nickelodeon in Portland on Feb. 21. If readers hear of other locations where it’s being shown, please let me know!

