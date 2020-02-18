Feb. 18, 1795: Lewiston is incorporated as a town. It becomes a city on March 15, 1861. Today it is Maine’s second-largest city, as it has been since the 1880 Census.
Feb. 18, 1978: In an event broadcast live on local television, President Jimmy Carter participates in an evening question-and-answer session with about 2,200 people at the Bangor Auditorium.
Carter, who also attended a Bangor fundraising reception earlier for U.S. Sen. William Hathaway, D-Maine, spends the night at the home of Robert Murray, an appliance salesman and chairman of the Penobscot County Democratic Executive Committee, and his wife.
The next day, Carter addresses about 500 people attending a Democratic Party fundraising breakfast at Husson College – now Husson University – in Bangor, then leaves Maine.
Joseph Owen is a retired copy desk chief of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. He can be contacted at: [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 18
-
Sports
Daytona 500: Ryan Newman’s latest terrifying crash sends him to hospital
-
Girls' Basketball
C South girls preview: Winthrop, Boothbay top balanced bracket
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Edna R. Webster
-
Opinion
Thomas Shields: Don’t fall for the misinformation