POLAND — Selectpersons at Tuesday’s meeting voted to recommend 24/7 police coverage, extend a water line on Route 122 and extend a sewer line across the Route 26 causeway at a total cost of up to $3.03 million.

The Budget Committee is not recommending voters pass the three articles on the April 4 town meeting warrant.

Selectpersons are in favor of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office patrolling the town every hour of every day. The cost is $413,346, an increase of about $144,00 from the 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. coverage seven days a week now. Sheriff’s deputies or Mechanic Falls police are called at other times.

The Budget Committee voted 3-2 earlier not to recommend full-time patrols.

Budget Committee Chairman James Porter said he believed selectpersons should have studied the matter more.

The Select Board also voted 5-0 to endorse a water line extension along Route 122 to Old Castle Lawn and Garden Center at a cost of $1.62 million.

The Budget Committee did not support passage of the article.

Selectpersons also recommended extending the sewer line from Cyndi’s Dockside restaurant across the Route 26 causeway between Middle and Upper Range ponds. The cost is not to exceed $1 million.

The Budget Committee voted 3-2 not to recommend passage of the article.

Both panels did vote 5-0 to recommend extending the sewer line on Route 26 from Top Gun to Cyndi’s Dockside for $4.85 million.

For the past year the Community and Economic Development Committee has held workshops on these projects with the Select Board, Town Manager Matthew Garside, Auburn Water and Sewer District and Wright Pierce Engineering.

Porter said the Budget Committee thought using tax increment financing money to pay for the projects is “not a good use of the money.”

Voters will decide the issues when they act on the 43-article warrant.

filed under: