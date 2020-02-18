River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for the juror’s selection for the upcoming exhibition, “Storm.” River Arts is pleased to announce that John David O’Shaughnessy will be the juror for this open show. The deadline for delivering work to the gallery is 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

John David O’Shaughnessy received his bachelors’ degree in fine art painting from Massachusetts College of Art. He has developed his eye over the years through work in fabric design, window display and product design. John’s recent works concentrate on an intuitive translation of nature pulled fresh from the ocean, skies, lakes, or mountainsides. He can often be found painting seascapes directly from life in all shifts of weather along the coast of Maine. John teaches drawing, painting and printmaking at the Currier Museum of Art along with other venues. A member of Ogunquit Art Association in Maine, he also shows his paintings in galleries throughout Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Artists are invited to interpret the theme “Storm” in representational or abstract styles using any medium including, but not limited to, painting, drawing, sculpture, fabric, photography, printmaking and ceramics. All works must be gallery ready and securely wired for hanging. Artists may submit up to three works for the juror. Fee for entry per artist is $15 for River Arts’ members and $25 for non-members. All works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35% commission on sold artwork. Notification of accepted works will be emailed to all submitting artists by Wednesday, March 11.

The opening reception for “Storm” will be from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. This show runs until April 11. River Arts is located at 241 Route 1 (north) in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 am to 4 pm. The gallery is closed on Sunday and Monday in the winter. Call River Arts for more information (207) 563-1507. Find our website at riverartsme.org and visit our Facebook page for more information.

