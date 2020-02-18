The River Comics and host Leonard Kimble present a night of stand-up comedy at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch featuring the hilarious Brian Plumb, a regular performer throughout New England; local radio host and owner of Maine Event Comedy Mark Turcotte; and Portland Comedy Co-op co-founder and Portland native the one and only, Connor McGrath.

Connor McGrath has performed comedy throughout North America since 2011. He has performed with numerous national headliners including Cameron Esposito, Mark Normand, and Jay Mohr. He has been featured at the Rogue Island Comedy Festival in Newport, RI and the Burning Bridges Festival in Pittsburgh. He was recently interviewed by “New York Times” Best Seller Jeff Pearlman. In 2017 and 2018, the readers of “The Portland Phoenix” voted him “Maine’s Best Comedian”. He enjoys drinking iced coffee unsweetened and nice leisurely power walks.

Mark Turcotte is a married father of two and lifelong New Englander. Most of his material is mined from his family life, an adult-like curiosity, and a series of misfortunes. He’s the founder of Maine Event Comedy and was a finalist in the Funniest Comic on the East Coast Contest at Mohegan Sun and a semi-finalist at the World Series of Comedy in Sarasota, Florida. He was also part of the Gotham All-Stars Show in New York City and was a recent selection for the Boston, Cleveland, and North Carolina comedy festivals. Mark once facilitated a marriage proposal during a 2015 show in Biddeford … and the couple is still married.

Brian Plumb’s poignant and confrontational story telling style has made him a Favorite from LA to Boston. He has shared the stage with acts such as Paul Virzi, Doug Stanhope, Big Jay Oakerson, Brad Williams and many more. He’s performed at the Dallas Comedy Festival and the San Francisco Comedy Festival.

Leonard Kimble (host) is an up and coming comedian from Auburn, where he lives with his wife, two kids, and a cat he doesn’t want. He spends his days as that IT guy who works on stuff you don’t really care about. Originally from Chicago, Leonard bases his comedy on things he has said to his wife in the car, whether it be about their kids or life in Maine. The sound of strangers laughing at something silly that he wrote in his basement fuels him to his next gig.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and a cash bar and snacks will be available. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

