MEXICO — Firefighters and junior firefighters recently used their newly tracked ATV for a simulated rescue at Red Bridge.

The department raised $6,500 to buy tracks for its Polaris 6 x 6 side by side.

“We’re training on this and a rescue sled, getting familiar with the new tracks,” Capt. Ben Sarle said during the Feb. 11 exercise.

“And training people with an ATV certificate how to drive the side by side with the tracks on it, so they can use it for a real rescue,” Deputy Chief Matt Theriault added.

Their next goal is to raise money for a bigger trailer to haul the ATV and the rescue sled, borrowed from the Dixfield Fire Co., at once.

“Right now, we have two trailers, so it requires two trucks,” Sarle said.

The ATV is used for rescues and forest fires, and is the only one available to area fire departments. Lt. Jamee Theriault said police used it once to check on the welfare of a resident.

« Previous

filed under: