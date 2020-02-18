WINTHROP — The Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber will sponsor a Winthrop Candidates Forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Winthrop Bailey Public Library.

Three candidates are running for the open Winthrop Town Council seat: Barbara Alexander, owner of Barbara Alexander Consulting LLC, a consumer affairs consultant; David Lee, Winthrop Planning Board member and Auburn Mall manager; and Elizabeth Peters, owner of Central Maine Taxi and former member of Winthrop’s Conservation Committee and Comprehensive Planning Committee.

The forum will begin with each candidate sharing their background and explaining why they are running for the council. Questions from the audience and chamber members will follow. The snow date will be Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Alexander, who served as the superintendent of the Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection and the first director of Maine’s Consumer Assistance Division, believes Winthrop’s policies and programs should reflect “cost analysis and risks and rewards should be identified and considered.”

“Our tax dollars are a precious resource that must take into account the ability of all our residents to pay property taxes for essential services,” Alexander said.

Along with serving on the Winthrop Planning Board, Lee is a notary public and realtor and is aware many residents are concerned about taxes that “grew dramatically in the past few years.”

“I hope to help moderate future tax increases while maintaining the superior town services, desirable education results and quality of life we’ve all come to expect,” Lee said.

Formerly known as McKenney, Peters initiated Norcross Point Concerts, which she has been organizing for the past 10 years. Peters said she will do her best to keep taxes at a reasonable rate, while meeting the town’s needs. She also would like to livestream council meetings so students and others who struggle with transportation or illness could listen to the discussion.

The forum will precede the Tuesday, March 3, election. For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-377-8020.

« Previous

Next »