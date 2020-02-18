After a successful first year, the Maine Principals’ Association’s girls’ individual wrestling state championship returns Wednesday at Windham High.

The meet starts at 9:15 a.m. Championship finals are expected to begin around 1 p.m.

In last year’s inaugural meet, 60 girls competed in eight weight classes at Penobscot Valley High in Howland. This year, 62 wrestlers from 33 schools were entered as of late last week, and a 138-pound weight classes has been added (no one entered at the other new weight class – 126).

The field includes two 2019 champions who have flipped their weight classes.

Camden Hills senior Kristina Kelly, the 113-pound champion, is now the top seed in a tough 120-pound class. But that group won’t include 120-pound champ Amunathaya McDonnell of Falmouth, who is the top seed at 113.

The 182-pound division features 2019 runner-up Shelby Ostrowski of MCI and Tiffani Stevens of Sanford, who was second at 220 a year ago.