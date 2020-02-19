Scott L. Scanlon, 40, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and obstructing government administration on March 17, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge dismissed.

Adam Birkbeck, 26, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting, on March 16, found guilty, fined $100.

Camille M. Gagnon Jr., 44, Dexter, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license on March 16, operating under the influence on March 20, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Anthonio Rembert, 43, Lewiston, two counts failure to report on Feb. 1, first charge found guilty, sentence 90 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days.

Steven M. Locke, 29, Casco, failure to report on Jan 3, found guilty, sentenced three months.

Robinson Drummond, 26, South Portland, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 1, found guilty, fined $100.

Natasha K. Garland, 40, Lewiston, stealing drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 6, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Dennis J. Connelly Jr., 43, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on Feb. 16, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Edward W. Alexander, 54, Vassalboro, hindering apprehension or prosecution on March 21, found guilty, fined $500.

Hadley Toothaker, 23, Lewiston, operating under the influence on March 18, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Olivia Douglass, 26, Mechanic Falls, failure to register vehicle on March 2, found guilty, fined $100.

Shaw Caron, 25, Norway, failure to register vehicle on March 2, found guilty, fined $100.

Kyle Henry, 23, Lewiston, permit attachment of false plates on Feb. 27, found guilty, fined $150.

Angela Pinkham, 50, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 25, found guilty, sentenced one day, restitution $14.

Tamera A. Simard, 37, Lewiston, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Jan. 28, first charge found guilty unconditional discharge, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Kayla M. Young, 31, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, three counts violating condition of release on Feb. 6, permanently transferred to Superior Court.

John Attenborough, 21, Beverly, Mass., failure to register vehicle on March 2, found guilty, fined $100.

Devanie Hebert, 23, Livermore Falls, operating vehicle without license on March 12, found guilty, fined $100.

Kyle Hodgkins, 26, Turner, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 11, found guilty, fined $250.

Erik K. Ingalls, 41, Greenville, failure to register vehicle on March 9, found guilty, fined $100.

Robert Merandes, 39, Poland, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate and failure to register vehicle on March 10, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge dismissed.

Chad Perrault, 31, Winthrop, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit and operating after registration suspended on March 3, first charge found guilty, fined $350, second charge dismissed.

Mary E. Spieldenner, 32, Windsor, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 23, found guilty, fined $100.

Jac Williams, 28, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 23, found guilty, fined $750.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 25, Buckfield, attaching false plates and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Feb. 14, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Christopher M. Bain, 43, Lewiston, violating condition of release on March 26, dismissed.

Danielle M. Harlow, 33, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 26, found guilty, fined $200.

Bryant Hutchings, 43, Edgecomb, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Feb. 20, found guilty, fined $400.

Samantha Bell, 32, Rumford, assault on Feb. 4, found guilty, fined $300.

Sarah Bick, 21, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Feb. 12, found guilty, fined $250.

Carl D. Labbay, 32, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on March 11, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Melendez J. Lorenzo, 52, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and operating vehicle without license on March 1, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed.

Jacob Marin-Moody, 24, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and failure to register vehicle on Feb. 22, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Jacob Marin-Moody, 24, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and failure to register vehicle on Feb. 11, charges dismissed.

Wilfred Perreault, 57, Lewiston, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Feb. 12, found guilty, fined $500.

Morgan M. Sewell, 30, Lewiston, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating condition of release on March 27, first charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced 99 days, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Thaddius Thomas, 27, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Feb. 23, found guilty, fined $100.

Joseph Therrien, 29, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 13 and 16, first charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days, restitution $205.60, second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days, restitution $205.60.

Kenneth R. Kadra Jr., 54, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 6, found guilty, fined $100.

Dylan Deconzo, 25, Auburn, criminal trespass on March 24, found guilty, fined $100.

Steven W. Mays, 28, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 25, found guilty, fined $100.

Andrew Sheffield, 41, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle on Feb. 23, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Simone Sanzone, 25, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, filed.

Richard Jewett, 30, Lewiston, violating condition of release on March 12 and 19, first charge found guilty, sentenced 24 months, second charge dismissed.

Curtis L. Therriault, 60, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal trespass on March 30, first charge found guilty, sentenced five days, second charge found guilty, sentenced five days.

David R. Babb, 58, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on March 18, found guilty, fined $100.

Juan Martinez, 63, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on March 12, found guilty, fined $100.

Joey G. Masse, 40, Lewiston, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Feb. 22, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge dismissed.

Patrick E. Legee, 54, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 18, found guilty, fined $500.

Patrice Audain-Dixon, 29, Boston, Mass., criminal mischief on March 31, found guilty, restitution $86.45.

Corey Emery, 27, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Dec. 20, 2018, found guilty, sentenced four days.

Ryan M. Birkbeck, 21, domestic violence assault on March 23, dismissed.

Michael Fisher, 33, Wales, operating vehicle without license on Feb. 22, found guilty, fined $100.

Muktar Aden, 20, Lewiston, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 17, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced nine months.

Timothy Myers, 28, Bangor, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 31, 2018, charges dismissed.

Eric W. Galarneau, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 18, found guilty, sentenced four months, restitution $299.

Jennifer A. Shaker, 30, Lewiston, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 2, first charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days.

Scott G. Young, 46, Livermore, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 8, 9, and 10, first charge found guilty, sentenced 18 months with all but 82 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $114.82, second charge found guilty, sentenced 18 months with all but 82 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $114.82, third charge found guilty, sentenced 18 months with all but 82 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $114.82.

Jason Kramarz, 43, Lewiston, three counts violating condition of release on April 2, first charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Scott E. Taylor, 31, Lewiston, violating condition of release on March 17, found guilty, sentenced five years with all but nine months suspended, probation two years.

Adam McCausland, 33, Livermore, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 26, found guilty, fined $200.

Christen Marshall, 34, South Paris, failure to register vehicle on March 23, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric Burlock, 21, Mechanic Falls, operating vehicle without license on March 18, found guilty, fined $100.

Allen S. Cote, 30, Bethel, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on March 14, found guilty, fined $500.

Bradley W. Dacyczyn, 28, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on March 23, found guilty, fined $100.

Kara A. Lounsbury, 22, West Paris, failure to register vehicle on March 20, found guilty, fined $100.

Justin C. Wing, 33, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Feb. 28, found guilty, fined $100.

Alan J. Voisine, 30, operating vehicle without license on March 10, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica M. Sullivan, 27, Marlboro, Mass., operating while license suspended or revoked on March 13, found guilty, fined $250.

Daniel I. Smith, 21, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license on March 17, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Karla Pope Edo, 47, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on March 12, found guilty, fined $100.

James T. Pelham, 48, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 15, found guilty, fined $100.

David P. Ritchie, 61, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on April 3, found guilty, sentenced two days.

Diana M. Jack, 24, Lewiston, violating condition of release on April 3, found guilty, sentenced 16 days.

Kyle P. Corey, 51, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on April 4, first charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, second charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Gregory J. Cabot, 65, Lewiston, aggravated assault, assault and violating condition of release on April 3, all charges dismissed.

Joanha J. Thibodeau, 38, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on Feb. 22, found guilty, fined $100.

Corinthia S. Dufour, 25, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit and operating vehicle without license on March 13, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed.

Billie R. Johnson, 49, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on March 16, found guilty, fined $100.

April Dolloff, 36, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 1, fined $200.

Christopher Hecker, 22, Wales, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 1, found guilty, fined $100.

Joseph P. Stanger, 30, Greene, violating condition or release and operating while license suspended or revoked on April 2, first charge found guilty, sentenced 90 days, second charge dismissed.

Donald J. Bourget Jr., 46, Lewiston, obstructing public ways on April 7, found guilty, sentenced one day.

Cole A. Meserve, 26, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 11, found guilty, fined $250.

Jenna L. Norman, 25, Windham, operating after registration suspended on Feb. 25, found guilty, fined $100.

David B. Walker, 52, Minot, operating while license suspended or revoked on March 2, found guilty, fined $250.

Brandon M. Rideout, 21, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, assault and violating condition or release on April 9, first charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

Eric Aube, 31, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on March 19, dismissed.

Jeremy Barnies, 36, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on March 15, found guilty, fined $150.

Robert J. Stanton, 66, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Feb. 24, first charged sentenced 18 months with all suspended, probation two years, second charge found guilty, sentenced 32 days.

Annie Lawill, 47, Mexico, attaching false plates on March 17, found guilty, fined $150.

Nathaniel P. Smith, 34, Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 11, found guilty, fined $400.

Lucas Labbe, 23, Turner, possession of hypodermic apparatuses on March 9, dismissed.

Caleb I. Carbral, 20, Oxford, criminal mischief on March 24, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $172.92.

Steven L. Feeley, 47, Mechanic Falls, criminal threatening on March 17, dismissed.

Steven L. Feeley, 47, Mechanic Falls, criminal mischief on March 24, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $500.

Khyle Whittemore, 27, Livermore Falls, criminal mischief on March 28, found guilty, fined $100.

