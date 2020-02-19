LEWISTON — Maine College of Health Professions (MCHP) is the only hospital-affiliated, regionally-accredited school in Maine to offer a 100% online Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The 18-month online program has five start dates throughout the year and provides nursing professionals the opportunity to advance their careers in a flexible and affordable way. Applications are currently being accepted for the March 2 program start date.

First established in 1891 in Lewiston, MCHP provides individualized education that prioritizes student success. With a 100% job placement rate, MCHP is providing students the hands-on education and experience needed to become healthcare professionals. The college offers its RN to BSN program in a format that can be completed totally online and from the comfort of ​home.

The online program consists of eight-week courses that may be completed full- or part-time. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Those interested can find out more information or apply at mchp.edu

