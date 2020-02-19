AUGUSTA — The gap has narrowed significantly, but Greenville proved once again that it’s still the namesake nemesis of rejuvenated Rangeley in Class D South boys basketball.

Camden Harmon scored a team-high 19 points and 6-foot-2 center Adam Ethier added a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) to lead No. 3 Greenville past No. 2 Rangeley, 51-46, in a regional semifinal Wednesday morning at the Civic Center.

Related Complete coverage of 2020 girls and boys high school basketball tournaments

“For the year (Ethier’s) points per game average isn’t that high, but he averages 10 rebounds a game,” Greenville coach Joseph Pelletier said. “He does all the dirty work and doesn’t get the benefit from it. To see him show up in a big game like this, awesome.”

Wednesday’s semifinal win marks the third consecutive season the Greenville Lakers ousted the Rangeley Lakers in the tournament. Greenville took the previous two meetings — both quarterfinal games — by a combined 111-60.

This one was much, much closer, but the end result was all too familiar for Rangeley.

“The Lakers-versus-Lakers battle, it’s been a tough one,” said Rangeley senior guard Nolan Boone, who scored a game-high 21 points. “They just have a little more experience than we do, but I thought we were evenly matched this year.”

Greenville (11-9) will play either Forest Hills or Temple Academy in the regional final at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, also at the Civic Center.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rangeley finishes 16-4 and exits the tournament knowing it was oh-so-close to reaching a regional final.

Rangeley trailed by as many as five early in the fourth quarter but it surged ahead 46-45 when Boone buried a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:40 left in regulation.

“We were right there,” Rangeley coach Jeff LaRochelle said.

And then it wasn’t.

Ethier scored a tough inside basket and Greenville made its free throws in the final minute — many as a result of drawing fouls off tough offensive rebounds — to pull out victory.

“Our defense got a little lax,” said Rangeley junior Kenny Thompson, who scored 13 points. “It’s going to happen. We played two days ago (quarterfinal victory over Vinalhaven) and I think we just a got a little tired in the end.”

Added LaRochelle: “It’s a 32-minute game and it came down to the final minute. We fought for 30 minutes, 31 minutes. We can’t ask any more from the kids. A break here or there, one balls roll in, we get it.”

Rangeley never got that break, but it threatened to run away with the game with a strong start.

Rangeley opened the game with an 11-3 run, highlighted by six points from Boone.

Greenville, however, answered with an 11-2 run of its own to take a 14-13 lead after the first quarter.

Ethier and senior captain Chris Caiazzo connected for several big shots in the spurt.

“Greenville came to play, they didn’t roll over down 11-3,” LaRochelle said. “They kept to their game plan. … It’s been a problem for us at times this year. We start to take the lead, then jack shots. We did it again (Wednesday).”

« Previous

filed under: