NEW GLOUCESTER — Hayley Reardon will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester. The young singer-songwriter last performed as an upcoming musician at the Village Coffeehouse in 2015. Since then she has produced three CDs and toured extensively in U.S. and Europe.

Through her soft guitar picking and distinctively rich voice, Reardon evokes the folk tradition of yesterday with an unmistakably modern acoustic sound. Her music has been described as “brilliantly moving folk/pop with a lyrical depth and soul” (Performer Magazine) and “a melancholy little masterpiece” (American Songwriter Magazine).

After touring heavily all across Europe in 2019, Reardon was invited to participate in an artist residency program in the city of Dachau, Germany, for six months starting in April 2020. With a new EP on the way, a growing list of upcoming European and U.S. tour dates, and a unique adventure ahead, the young songstress is due for her most expansive year yet.

For more information, find her on Facebook at facebook.com/hayleyreardonmusic or visit hayleyreardon.com. The Village Coffeehouse is at 19 Gloucester Hill Road.

