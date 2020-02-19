AUGUSTA — Maine-ly Harmony and Back Bay Four will perform in concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in Jewett Hall as part of the Concerts at Jewett series, sponsored by the University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College.

The two a cappella groups were a hit when they performed in the Concerts at Jewett series in 2018. They return with even more awards to their credit. This will be a feel good afternoon of skilled harmony and familiar songs by many talented vocalists.

The next event in the Concerts at Jewett series will feature the Gawler Family at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5, in Jewett Hall.

Tickets are $10; students, $5; 12 and under, free. Tickets may now be purchased online at https://www.umasc.org/concerts-at-jewett/. They are also available at Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop and at the door. Call 207-621-3551 or email [email protected] for more information or for mail order tickets.

