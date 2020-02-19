OXFORD — A local man passed out in the lobby of the Hampton Inn with a backpack containing a .40-caliber gun, crack cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash was released from jail this week, according to officials.

Brandon Dearborn, 27, of 6 Varney Lane in Oxford was arrested Friday, Feb. 14, at the hotel at 151 Main St. on charges of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture.

Oxford police Officer Reginald Littlefield wrote in a statement that Dearborn had been under investigation for drug trafficking since Wednesday, Feb. 12, after police received a call from the hotel that a drug deal was taking place. The next day, an informant called the department to say cocaine was being sold to hotel guests.

About noon Friday, staff called police to report Dearborn was passed out on a chair in the lobby and they wanted him removed.

Oxford police Sgt. Zachary Bisson said in an affidavit that he woke Dearborn, who said he was “waiting for a ride” and had a gun in his backpack. He struggled to wake up, was very groggy and fell asleep as police attempted to speak with him, Bisson wrote.

Bisson looked in the backpack and saw drug paraphernalia “in plain view,” including bits of pot-scrubbing pads used as a filter to smoke crack, a large amount of cash, a scale, butane canisters, a spoon with crack cocaine residue, a bag of white powder believed to be a cutting agent and rolled-up dollar bills that appeared to be used to snort drugs, the statement said.

Bisson said he also found a handgun in a holster with a loaded magazine inserted but no round in the chamber. There was also a notepad on the floor between Dearborn’s feet with names that had amounts of money for each.

Littlefield did a pat search and found three large rolls of currency in the right pocket of Dearborn’s jacket, according to the statement. An unopened 8 mg. Suboxone strip was found in his wallet.

Police seize a total of $3,688 in cash from Dearborn.

Capt. Rickie Jack assisted the officers.

Bisston arrested Dearborn, who was taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris. On Tuesday, he was released on personal recognizance with a supervised release agreement that prohibits him from possessing or using illegal drugs, possessing firearms and entering the Hampton Inn. He is also subject to random searches.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 28.