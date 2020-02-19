FARMINGTON — The Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra, conducted by Andrew J. Forster, Music Director and Daniel Keller, Associate conductor, will perform 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Bjorn Auditorium, Mt. Blue High School.

A concert will also be given 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Performing Arts Center at Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Admission to the concerts is free, and donations are welcomed at the door.

Now in its 36th season, MMYO brings together music students from central Maine schools and professional music teachers. They combine their collective musical talents to provide a wonderful concert. MMYO provides students the perfect opportunity to rehearse and perform in a full orchestra setting which isn’t always available at the individual schools.

Rehearsing from late October through February, the orchestra performs two concerts each year in host schools Messalonskee and Mt. Blue. This year’s concerts will include “Waltz” by Ilari Hlkilӓ, “L’Arlésienne Suite” by Georges Bizet, “Turkish March from ‘The Ruins of Athens”” by Ludwig van Beethoven, “Academic Festival Overture” by Johannes Brahms, “Saturday Night Waltz from ‘Rodeo’” by Aaron Copland, “Por Una Cabeza” by Carlos Gardel, “Jupiter – Bringer of Jollity” by Gustav Holst, “Inchon” by Robert W. Smith, and “Music from Apollo 13” by James Horner.

Thirty-seven students from nine school districts and homeschools throughout central Maine comprise this year’s orchestra. Students range in age from twelve to eighteen and represent grades seven through twelve.

Madeline Labonte, Myles Labonte and Abrahm Geissinger from Spruce Mountain High School are part of the orchestra. Dan Labonte, a music teacher in Regional School Unit 73 also participates.

Students from Mt. Blue High School are Hope Chernesky, Shaylynn Koban, Bridget Reusch, Moriah Reusch, Brynne Robbins and Justin Widen. Chernesky is this year’s concert master. Performers from Mt. Blue Middle School are Jack Cramer, Elijah Hoeft, Grayson Hoeft, and Maya Kellett.

MMYO is continuing its partnership with the Kennebec Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra based in Augusta. The partnership facilitates student participation in both full orchestra programs.

Twelve high school members of MMYO this year were selected via audition to perform in the Maine Music Educators’ Association’s 103rd annual All-State Music Festival which will be held May 14 to 16 at the University of Maine campus in Orono culminating with concerts at the Collins Center for the Arts. Rigorous auditions were held late last fall and announcements were made in early December.

MMYO also had fourteen middle school and high school students participate in the honors band and chorus at the Kennebec Valley Music Educators Festival Saturday, February 1 at Lawrence High School. Students also auditioned for this festival in the fall. Two students were accepted into District 3 Music Festival for both band and jazz band.

The Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra is sponsored by the students and their families. Donations are welcome to defray the costs of music and other supplies. Advertising opportunities are available.

The MMYO website is www.midmaineyouthorchestra.com. Follow MMYO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/midmaineyouthorchestra.

For more information about the concerts, advertising, sponsorship, or future membership please contact Kathleen Pike at 207-897-5815.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: