NORTH LIVERMORE — February 16 service: Hymns today were; “Tis so Sweet to Trust in Jesus”; “Blessed Assurance”; and “Trust and Obey”. The Choir sang: “I Found the Answer”; and “Wonderful Story of Life”.

Pastor Bonnie’s message was titled, “If God is for Me. . . .!” Based on Psalm 56:1-13. We don’t always trust God the way we should. If a problem arises in our lives often times, we try to solve it without first going to God. In today’s scripture David is in prison but he doesn’t lose faith and knows that the Lord is with Him. We must trust that the Lord is with us at all times, pray and praise Him. We must share what God has done in our lives, that he never betrays us, is by our side in thick and thin; so, others will come to know Him and have the promise of everlasting life.

Events: Pastor Bonnie’s office hours, Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon; Monday Bible Study 6 p.m.; Tuesday Bible Study 1 p.m.; (Reminder, if schools have a storm day there will be no office hours or bible studies.) Thursday Choir rehearsal 6 p.m.; Saturday, February 22 at 8 a.m., Breakfast/Biblical Relationships Workshop: theme Communication. Sunday February 23 Sunday School for all ages 9 a.m.; Morning Service 10:30 a.m.. The food pantry request for February is canned pasta.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: