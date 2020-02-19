RUMFORD – Anthony Miceli Jr., 65, died Monday February 17, 2020 at the Rumford Community Home. He resided on the Ellis River Road in Rumford.

Born in Staten Island, New York, on August 7, 1954 he was a son of Anthony and Josephine (D’Amico) Miceli, Sr. He worked as a butcher at Hannaford Supermarket in Rumford.

Anthony was married in Rumford, on April 8, 2012, to Paula Morton who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include his sister Katherine Macaluso and her husband Vincent of Staten Island, N.Y.; a nephew, Vincent Macaluso and his wife, Jennifer and a niece Lisa Scarpa and her husband Greg of Staten Island, N.Y.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the familyFuneral services will be private and held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

