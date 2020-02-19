RUMFORD – Barbara A. Clarke, 86, died Saturday February 15, 2020 at the Sandy River Nursing Home in Farmington. She was a resident of Hancock St in Rumford. Barbara was born in Rumford, on July 12, 1933 and was the daughter of Arthur and Emma (Schwengsbier) Peters. She graduated in Rumford from Stephens High School in the class of 1951. She also graduated from Worcester School of Airline Training (Business School) in Worcester, Mass., in 1953. For nine months Barbara worked on Madison Avenue, N.Y., for British Overseas Airlines in the sales department. She also worked at Ethel Paper Company in the Secretary Field and at L.L. Bean retiring after 17 years of services as a customer service representative. She was a communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior St. Athanasius St John Church and was a also a member of St Timothy Circle #504, Daughters of Isabella. Barbara was married in Rumford, on November 3, 1956, to Lynden E. Clarke Sr., who died in South Paris on June 13, 2009. She is survived by three sons, Lynden E. Jr, and Gregory Clarke of Rumford and Jeffrey Clarke and wife Cindy of Canaan; grandchildren, Lynden, III, Deanna, and Patrick of North Carolina, Jasmine Clarke of Auburn, ME, Peter, Scott and Cody Clarke of Canaan, ME, great grandchildren Addison Clarke and Mackenzie Hill. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church 126 Maine Ave, Rumford. Interment in the spring will be in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Friends and family are invited to call at the Meader & Son Funeral home, 3 Franklin St Rumford, on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. Those who desire may contribute to St Timothy Circle #504, Daughters of Isabella C/0 Kelly Beauchesne 16 Cedar Lane, Rumford, ME 04276 in her memory.

